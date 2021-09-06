JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) to Hold

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.

SSREF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Sunday, July 11th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of SSREF stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.30. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 861. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $68.72 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $94.38.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

