Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Receives $11.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDMN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Kadmon alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kadmon by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,415 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,699,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kadmon by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 83.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,074,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,277 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 13,098.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,443,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,400 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDMN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.23. 77,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $901.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.