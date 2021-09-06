Kalmar 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $86,248.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Kalmar has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00006658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $86,248.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00064364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00147833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.36 or 0.00203036 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.27 or 0.07513858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,384.82 or 0.99996280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $493.79 or 0.00942593 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,920,791 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

