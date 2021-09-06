Katalyo Trading Up 39.1% Over Last Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Katalyo has traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $53,582.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00065425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00153008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.47 or 0.00214947 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.26 or 0.07635480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,449.86 or 1.00106703 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.99 or 0.00961172 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

