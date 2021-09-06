Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

KRYAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS KRYAY traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.29. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $153.37.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

