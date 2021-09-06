Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Increased by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 772,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 53,291 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 4.5% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $119,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after buying an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after buying an additional 632,417 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 205.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after buying an additional 439,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,023,000 after buying an additional 405,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7,784.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 364,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,335,000 after buying an additional 360,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.28. 28,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,722. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $182.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.