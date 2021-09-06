Kingdom Game 4.0 Hits Market Capitalization of $339,769.89 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $339,769.89 and approximately $236,404.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00065257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00163337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.36 or 0.00223366 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,900.88 or 0.07552913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,625.59 or 0.99957757 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.51 or 0.00967162 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

