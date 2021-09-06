Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) Insider Sells A$3,285,000.00 in Stock

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) insider David Shafer sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$10.95 ($7.82), for a total value of A$3,285,000.00 ($2,346,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About Kogan.com

Kogan.com Ltd operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers various brands across a range of categories, including consumer electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 20 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings; and hotel bookings through hotels.kogan.com, as well as cruises through cruises.kogan.com.

