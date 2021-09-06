KoHo Chain Price Reaches $0.0999 (KHC)

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, KoHo Chain has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One KoHo Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0999 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. KoHo Chain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $16,429.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KoHo Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00066176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.66 or 0.00154316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.41 or 0.00208060 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.37 or 0.07328848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,518.80 or 0.99798248 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.51 or 0.00959870 BTC.

KoHo Chain Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

Buying and Selling KoHo Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KoHo Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KoHo Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KoHo Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KoHo Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KoHo Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.