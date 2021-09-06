Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $306.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.45. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $171.18 and a 1 year high of $309.28.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

