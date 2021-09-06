Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Raised by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded up $8.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $610.71. 1,030,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,559. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $615.09 and a 200 day moving average of $609.52. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,010. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

