Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,819,000 after acquiring an additional 242,260 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,524,000 after purchasing an additional 41,133 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,134,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,534,000 after purchasing an additional 116,301 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 933,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,716,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $115.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $116.54.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

