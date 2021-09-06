Lamden Tops 24 Hour Volume of $211,841.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. Lamden has a market cap of $13.72 million and $211,841.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.0965 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 70.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

