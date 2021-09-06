Landbox Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $512,398.88 and $236,168.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00065380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00154329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.90 or 0.00203608 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.92 or 0.07336768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,400.67 or 0.99807821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.67 or 0.00947908 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

