Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at Cormark

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LB. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.30.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$42.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$25.74 and a 1 year high of C$45.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

