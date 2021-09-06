Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of LGI stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.