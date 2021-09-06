Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.
Shares of LGI stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $22.15.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.