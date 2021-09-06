LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LC. Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In other LendingClub news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,557 shares of company stock valued at $236,440. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. 1,066,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,151. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 1.88. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.