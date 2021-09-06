Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,433 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,755. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.58. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04.

