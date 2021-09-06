Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $10.70 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.74% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 194.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,277,000 after acquiring an additional 700,286 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,149,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,376,000 after purchasing an additional 540,055 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,769,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 242,885 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 203,813 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,134,000.

GEM traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $39.68. 1,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,607. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $42.31.

