Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 265.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,787,000 after buying an additional 1,953,808 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,195,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.57. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.