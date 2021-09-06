Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.29. 2,484,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,775. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.