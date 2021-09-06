Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 534 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,836,800,000 after purchasing an additional 189,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.91.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $462.55. 1,303,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,976. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $463.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $429.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

