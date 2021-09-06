Level Four Financial LLC Acquires 559 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $144.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.69. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

