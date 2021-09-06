Level Four Financial LLC Buys 2,642 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 32.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 36.4% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $212,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

C opened at $71.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

