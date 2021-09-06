Level Four Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Level Four Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $82.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

