Level Four Financial LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Level Four Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,639 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 91,576 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,412,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $16.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

