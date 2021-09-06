Liquity USD Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001928 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $728.81 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Coin Profile

LUSD is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

