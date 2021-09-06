Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Ennis worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Ennis during the second quarter worth $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ennis by 82.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ennis during the first quarter worth $250,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ennis during the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Ennis during the first quarter worth $372,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $504.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.93 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 7.44%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

