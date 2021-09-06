Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,520 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 566.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 26.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWH opened at $40.24 on Monday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.