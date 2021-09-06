Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,377 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cryoport by 9.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,067 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cryoport by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 10.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,290,000 after acquiring an additional 88,827 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,116,343 shares of company stock valued at $66,832,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CYRX opened at $64.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.38. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

