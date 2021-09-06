Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,737 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in ChampionX by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,018,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,998,000 after buying an additional 556,687 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ChampionX by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,890,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,555,000 after buying an additional 624,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,593,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,093,000 after buying an additional 1,203,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHX opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.90 and a beta of 3.30. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. Research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.