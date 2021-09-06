Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 731.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 479,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 421,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,649,000 after buying an additional 266,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 133.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after buying an additional 202,089 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 440.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after buying an additional 172,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,073,000 after buying an additional 111,750 shares during the period.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $783,235. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBT opened at $149.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $151.77.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

