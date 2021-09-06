Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 30,840 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,840 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after buying an additional 32,622 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $57.14 on Monday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.34.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

