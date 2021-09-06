Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Trimmed by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $205.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.