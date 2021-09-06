Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 3,216 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $3,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $191.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.19 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

