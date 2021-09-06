Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $16,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $317.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

