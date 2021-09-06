Lyell Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 1.6% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDXX stock opened at $688.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $672.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

