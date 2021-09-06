Lyell Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,920 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.69.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Insiders have sold 48,069 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,726 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW stock opened at $468.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.32. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $468.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

