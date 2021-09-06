Lyell Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 435,400 shares of company stock valued at $32,609,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $77.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.31. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

