Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,361 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 71,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 223,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 82,681 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $956,254. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

