Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,153 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,153 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 674.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $368.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.86.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,901 shares of company stock worth $23,612,619. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

