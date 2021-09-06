Magnetar Financial LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after buying an additional 1,269,771 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,520 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,646 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $485,504,000 after acquiring an additional 629,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $115.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average is $122.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

