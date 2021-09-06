Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $477,000 in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.72.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. HSBC lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

