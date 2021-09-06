Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $502,000 in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 25.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 12.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $572,655.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,062.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,064 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $251.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.96. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

