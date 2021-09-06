Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $97.81 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average is $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BPMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

