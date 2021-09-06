Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

