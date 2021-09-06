MahaDAO (MAHA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.69 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $4.29 or 0.00008326 BTC on major exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $10.56 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00066872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.24 or 0.00151792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.69 or 0.00206995 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.46 or 0.07559626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,590.58 or 1.00092262 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.88 or 0.00964007 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.