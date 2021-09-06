Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) & PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Financial Survey

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.4% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.54, indicating that its stock price is 354% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marathon Digital and PagSeguro Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $4.36 million 992.00 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -361.75 PagSeguro Digital $1.32 billion 14.54 $250.58 million $0.84 69.61

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -78.08% -2.25% -2.23% PagSeguro Digital 14.22% 7.38% 6.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Marathon Digital and PagSeguro Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 PagSeguro Digital 0 0 9 0 3.00

Marathon Digital presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.57%. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus target price of $64.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than PagSeguro Digital.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Marathon Digital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sau Paulo, Brazil.

