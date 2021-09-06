Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 2.8% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD opened at $84.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average is $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.