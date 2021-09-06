Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Purchases 32 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.9% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,304.45 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,193.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,286.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.30, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

